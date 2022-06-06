Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seek man involved in weekend flashing

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 1:35 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police seek a man who reportedly exposed himself to two women on the weekend. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are seeking a man who allegedly flashed two women on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a man who exposed himself to two women in the area of Charlotte and George streets. The man also uttered threats before fleeing the area, police said.

The suspect was last seen in the area of the King Street parking garage.

Police say the suspect was described as a Black man in his early 20s who was wearing a mint green shirt and had his hair in dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

