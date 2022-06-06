LHSC loosens hospital visitor policy citing lower local COVID-19 transmission

Send this page to someone via email

London Health Sciences Centre says it’s loosening its visitor policy for patient care partners, citing a reduction in local COVID-19 transmission as a factor.

Officials with the organization say that starting Monday, care partners will no longer be asked to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or have to register upon entering the hospital.

Two care partners at a time are now permitted for inpatients at University and Victoria hospitals, while one care partner is now permitted for outpatients, however officials note that waiting space is limited.

While proof of vaccination is no longer required for care partners, officials say screening for COVID-19 symptoms is continuing at entrances, and visitors are still required to mask up and perform proper hand hygiene.

As well, LHSC officials say that care partners are still not allowed to eat or drink while in the room of the patient they are visiting in order to ensure mask wearing.

Story continues below advertisement

The changes are a notable contrast to the organization’s previous, more restrictive visitor policy.

“It was only under extreme circumstances, actually, where caregivers were allowed in, and that was often a parent of a child, or if their loved one was actively passing, which was horrible and extremely distressing, we know,” said Cathy Vandersluis, LHSC executive vice president and interim chief clinical officer.

“Recently we have been able to have caregivers present for inpatients, but it’s only been one at a time and needed to be on an approved list.”

A care partner is considered to be someone who is important to the patient receiving care, Vandersluis said, stressing that LHSC won’t be in a position to define that for patients.

“It really is meant to be people that the patients themselves see as important to their care experience at the hospital,” she said.

LHSC says the policy change reflects reduced cases of COVID-19 in the community, including lower numbers of hospital patients and staff with COVID-19, and is to recognize the importance of patient caregivers.

“We recognize that having caregivers alongside our patients has always been and continues to be an important part of their support mechanism,” Vandersluis said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We fully recognize that not being able to have those folks — family members, loved ones — along their side has been extremely challenging and not what we would have desired.”

The policy changes took effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. While care partners will no longer have to show proof of vaccination upon entering, vaccination policies remain in place for LHSC staff, Vandersluis said.

There are some situations where LHSC says tighter visitor policies will remain, including for inpatient units experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, and when the patient themselves are under precautions for COVID-19.

“Only essential caregivers would be allowed to come to the hospital in those circumstances… that would be parents of children, patients who perhaps are having a mental health crisis or have a cognitive impairment, (and) labouring mothers,” Vandersluis said.

It’s possible that the more restrictive visitor policies could be reintroduced, she said, adding that LHSC will continue to monitor local transmission, case rates among patients and staff, and outbreaks within the organization.

More information can be found on LHSC’s website.