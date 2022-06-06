Menu

Consumer

New parking app to replace former one on July 1 in Saskatoon

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 1:07 pm
A city release said the Parkedin app operates and functions similarly to WayToPark, the current city-based parking app, with additional features. . View image in full screen
A city release said the Parkedin app operates and functions similarly to WayToPark, the current city-based parking app, with additional features. . File / Global News

Come July 1, Parkedin will officially become Saskatoon’s app-based parking payment service.

Parkedin is replacing WayToPark. It’s now available for download and use.

Read more: New parking app launching in Saskatoon

Both WayToPark and Parkedin will be available to use during a transition period from June 1 to June 30.

A city release said the Parkedin app operates and functions similarly to the WayToPark app with additional features.

These include the ability to pay for parking by scanning a QR code on the nearest pay station and support for debit VISA or MasterCard payments.

Read more: Downtown Saskatoon parking could be tight with potential new arena

The city is encouraging drivers to download Parkedin now to avoid any issues the next time they pay for parking.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon council sets sights on downtown development parking concerns' Saskatoon council sets sights on downtown development parking concerns
Saskatoon council sets sights on downtown development parking concerns – May 24, 2022
