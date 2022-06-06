New parking app to replace former one on July 1 in Saskatoon

Come July 1, Parkedin will officially become Saskatoon’s app-based parking payment service.
Parkedin is replacing WayToPark. It’s now available for download and use.
Both WayToPark and Parkedin will be available to use during a transition period from June 1 to June 30.
A city release said the Parkedin app operates and functions similarly to the WayToPark app with additional features.
These include the ability to pay for parking by scanning a QR code on the nearest pay station and support for debit VISA or MasterCard payments.
The city is encouraging drivers to download Parkedin now to avoid any issues the next time they pay for parking.
