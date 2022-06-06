Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Monday, June 6

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 11:18 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, June 6' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, June 6
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, June 6.

Autism Speaks Canada Walk, Pedal Pub and a new exhibit at Remai Modern.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, June 6 edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Raising autism awareness with a virtual walk

Creating global understanding and acceptance is the mission of Autism Speaks Canada.

Its goal is to also be a leader for life-enhancing research and since 2007, the organization has raised over $15 million during its annual autism walks.

National virtual family club ambassador Alex Tucci and his mom, Jelena, explain autism spectrum disorder and how people can get involved with the walk.

Click to play video: 'Raising autism awareness with a virtual walk' Raising autism awareness with a virtual walk
Raising autism awareness with a virtual walk

Pedal Pub on Experience Saskatoon

Exploring Saskatoon and various pubs in the downtown core is the idea behind Pedal Pub.

Story continues below advertisement

Joseph Bristow, co-owner of the Pedal Pub, says it is a fun venture as he describes what takes place during the ride in Experience Saskatoon.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Pedal Pub in Experience Saskatoon' Pedal Pub in Experience Saskatoon
Pedal Pub in Experience Saskatoon

New exhibit at Remai Modern explores the Great Plains through art

A new exhibit at Saskatoon’s Remai Modern art gallery will be catching the eye of many over the next few months.

It’s called In the Middle of Everywhere: Artists on the Great Plains. It explores the Great Plains through the canvas of 25 individual artists, including several from Saskatoon and area.

Michelle Jacques, Remai Modern’s head of the exhibition and chief curator, has more details about the exhibit.

Click to play video: 'New exhibit at Remai Modern explores the Great Plains through art' New exhibit at Remai Modern explores the Great Plains through art
New exhibit at Remai Modern explores the Great Plains through art

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 6

Warmer temperatures are ahead after a sunny but cool and breezy start to the day.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 6' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 6
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 6

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Autism tagRemai Modern tagRemai Modern Art Gallery tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tagAutism Speaks Canada tagExperience Saskatoon tagAutism Speaks tagpedal pub tagPdeal Pub Saskatoon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers