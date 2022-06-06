Morning news rewind: Monday, June 6

Send this page to someone via email

Autism Speaks Canada Walk, Pedal Pub and a new exhibit at Remai Modern.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, June 6 edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Raising autism awareness with a virtual walk

Creating global understanding and acceptance is the mission of Autism Speaks Canada.

Its goal is to also be a leader for life-enhancing research and since 2007, the organization has raised over $15 million during its annual autism walks.

National virtual family club ambassador Alex Tucci and his mom, Jelena, explain autism spectrum disorder and how people can get involved with the walk.

3:53 Raising autism awareness with a virtual walk Raising autism awareness with a virtual walk

Pedal Pub on Experience Saskatoon

Exploring Saskatoon and various pubs in the downtown core is the idea behind Pedal Pub.

Joseph Bristow, co-owner of the Pedal Pub, says it is a fun venture as he describes what takes place during the ride in Experience Saskatoon.

2:53 Pedal Pub in Experience Saskatoon Pedal Pub in Experience Saskatoon

New exhibit at Remai Modern explores the Great Plains through art

A new exhibit at Saskatoon’s Remai Modern art gallery will be catching the eye of many over the next few months.

It’s called In the Middle of Everywhere: Artists on the Great Plains. It explores the Great Plains through the canvas of 25 individual artists, including several from Saskatoon and area.

Michelle Jacques, Remai Modern’s head of the exhibition and chief curator, has more details about the exhibit.

5:09 New exhibit at Remai Modern explores the Great Plains through art New exhibit at Remai Modern explores the Great Plains through art

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 6

Warmer temperatures are ahead after a sunny but cool and breezy start to the day.

1:40 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 6 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 6