‘It’s a big day for all of us’: Lilac Festival returns

The annual Lilac Festival returned to the streets of Mission on Sunday following a two year pandemic pause.

Despite the interruption, the long-awaited event didn’t skip a beat. Organizers estimate more than 100,000 people packed 4 Street S.W. from 12 Avenue to Elbow Drive throughout the day, returning to the attendance numbers seen during the 2019 festival.

“It’s a big day for all of us in our team,” said organizer Jennifer Rempel. “It’s a big day for the businesses on the street. I think it’s a big day for Calgary that everybody can gather again in the streets and celebrate the coming of summer.”

According to the event website, the one-day festival encourages people to “shake off their winter blues” and return to the city centre.

This year’s festival showcased entertainment across six stages, as well as food, patios and local shopping, with more than 500 vendors showing off their products.

“Small business grows from places like the Lilac Festival. But the business community that’s here really, really need Lilac Festival to remind Calgarians that they’re here… maybe come back one day, go for a spin class or have a bite at a restaurant that you kind of forgot about,” said Rempel.

The Fine Floral Boutique has been a staple at the corner of 4 Street SW and 21 Avenue S.W. for more than two decades. Despite seeing the business change hands, current owner Clara Bernal said it has taken part every year since opening its doors, calling the festival good for business.

“We have two years no Lilac Festival, no people around, so it means a lot for us,” said Bernal. “It means a lot of life, a lot of contact with people, sharing with people, so that means lots for us, to have contact with everybody.”

For Beebop Donuts owner, Alex Benedicto, this festival helps get the word out about a business he opened just weeks before the pandemic was declared.

“It brings exposure to smaller businesses, especially new businesses like us. This really helps, just getting to know the brand and trying out our products,” said Benedicto.

Benedicto took part in his first Lilac Festival this year, and even with opening his doors in March 2020, he said they’ve done surprising well and the business is still growing.

He credits the support of the community.

“We’re grateful that we’re here in this area because all the people within the area came in to support us and they came in everyday, just to say hi.”