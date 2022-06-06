Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Entertainment

Weekly survey: Is inflation making you rethink all your streaming subscriptions?

By Alan Cross Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 7:56 am
FILE - This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. Netflix’s video streaming service suffered the first loss in worldwide subscribers in its history, leading to a massive sell-off of its shares. The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to a quarterly report released Tuesday, April 19, 2022; its stock dropped by 23% in after-market trading. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, file). View image in full screen
FILE - This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. Netflix’s video streaming service suffered the first loss in worldwide subscribers in its history, leading to a massive sell-off of its shares. The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to a quarterly report released Tuesday, April 19, 2022; its stock dropped by 23% in after-market trading. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, file).

I did a double-take when I drove past my local gas station over the weekend. “It’s HOW MUCH a litre now?” When I arrived at the grocery store, I saw that beef had gone up again. In fact, almost everything was more expensive.

Later, I was going through my credit card statements, and I paused over a bunch of charges for subscription streaming services (most of which were acquired during the COVID lockdowns), noting that some of them had increased. I have a BritBox subscription, but I’ll be damned if I can find it anywhere on my TV; it seems to have disappeared from all my screens.

In light of inflation, higher interest rates, and everything else going on, do I really need all of these subs?

Trending Stories

This is the concern of all the streaming providers, from Spotify to Netflix to Discovery+ to…whatever else you’re paying for. Are you thinking about trimming the number of subs you have?

Story continues below advertisement

COVID taginflation tagStreaming tagSpotify tagNetlfix tagSubscriptions tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers