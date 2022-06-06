Weekly survey: Is inflation making you rethink all your streaming subscriptions?

Send this page to someone via email

I did a double-take when I drove past my local gas station over the weekend. “It’s HOW MUCH a litre now?” When I arrived at the grocery store, I saw that beef had gone up again. In fact, almost everything was more expensive.

Later, I was going through my credit card statements, and I paused over a bunch of charges for subscription streaming services (most of which were acquired during the COVID lockdowns), noting that some of them had increased. I have a BritBox subscription, but I’ll be damned if I can find it anywhere on my TV; it seems to have disappeared from all my screens.

In light of inflation, higher interest rates, and everything else going on, do I really need all of these subs?

This is the concern of all the streaming providers, from Spotify to Netflix to Discovery+ to…whatever else you’re paying for. Are you thinking about trimming the number of subs you have?

