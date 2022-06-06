Menu

Canada

Canadian food banks feeling pinch as food prices soar amid rising inflation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2022 7:55 am
WATCH: Sticker Shock: As food inflation rises, do meal kits help save money? – May 21, 2022

A new survey suggests a growing number of Canadians are struggling with the rising cost of food as prices for basics like pasta, bread and meat all soar.

The poll from Food Banks Canada indicates hunger and food insecurity are increasing across the country, with lower-income Canadians hit hardest by inflation.

The survey conducted by Mainstreet Research found almost a quarter of Canadians reported eating less than they should because there wasn’t enough money for food – a figure that nearly doubled for those earning under $50,000 a year.

It also found one-in-five Canadians reported going hungry at least once between March 2020 and March 2022.

The automated telephone interview poll surveyed 4,009 adults from Feb. 25th to March 2.

Food Banks Canada CEO Kirstin Beardsley says the majority of food banks are already stretched to their limit and this summer is expected to be the toughest in the organization’s 41-year history.

“Food banks in most regions of Canada are experiencing an influx of Canadians visiting food banks for the first time – a number that’s increased by up to 25 per cent in some regions,” she said in a statement.

“Canadians are telling us that they are running out of money for food because of rising housing, gas, energy and food costs.”

Statistics Canada says consumers paid 9.7 per cent more for food at stores in April compared with a year ago, the largest increase since September 1981.

The federal agency says pasta prices were up 19.6 per cent year over year, cereal products rose 13.9 per cent, bread increased 12.2 per cent and fresh fruit costs spiked 10 per cent.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
