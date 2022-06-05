Coquitlam RCMP looking for woman missing from psychiatric facility

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam RCMP are looking for 27-year-old Kayla Kelly.

Kelly was last seen on June 4, at a designated psychiatric treatment facility in Coquitlam and is wanted on a BC Mental Health Act warrant.

“There is concern for Kayla Kelly’s wellbeing and police are obliged to apprehend her and return her to the designated facility,” Sgt. Paul Vadik said in a release.

“Information suggests she frequents the downtown Vancouver area.”

Police describe Kelly as 165 cm in height, 65kg, blonde hair with blue eyes and was wearing a blue t-shirt, white sweatpants and black shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Police say Kelly may behave in a way that presents a risk to herself or the public.

People who may see Kelly are asked to not approach her and instead call 911.

Please contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file 2022-13995.

