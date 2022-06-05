$12 million earmarked for BC Association of Farmers’ Market’s coupon program

Send this page to someone via email

More affordable access to locally grown food for lower-income British Columbians, people who are pregnant, Elders and seniors is on its way.

The province announced $12 million in new funding for the BC Farmers’ Market Coupon Program.

“Our government continues to support the BC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program, which is widely supported across the province,” Adrian Dix said, B.C.’s Minister of Health.

“The program encourages people to buy nutritious, locally grown food, which helps to improve the health and well-being of British Columbians and builds a sense of community.”

Eligible recipients will receive $27 of coupons per week for 16 weeks to help them purchase local food, such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, eggs, dairy, herbs, vegetable and fruit plants, meat and fish, according to the province. That’s a $6 increase from the $21 per week in 2021.

According to the province, $3 million of the funding will go towards 1,750 senior homes, adding them to the program.

“By supporting increased participation in the program for those who need it most, we are helping more people become food secure while also strengthening our provincial food system and local food economies,” Lana Popham said, B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture and Food.

In 2022, the coupon program is expected to benefit more than 8,824 households, reaching approximately 24,656 people, according to the government.

The coupon program will run from June 4 until Dec. 18 at participating farmers’ markets in approximately 92 communities.

“This fantastic program not only helps people and families access local, fresh food, but it also supports local farmers and producers in B.C.” David Eby said, Vancouver-Point Grey’s MLA. “It’s great to see that this year, seniors in Vancouver and throughout the province will have even more opportunities to participate.”

