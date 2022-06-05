Menu

Canada

Canada joins in on final day of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee festivities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2022 3:42 pm
Click to play video: 'As Platinum Jubilee wraps, here are the key lessons from the past for the future' As Platinum Jubilee wraps, here are the key lessons from the past for the future
As Platinum Jubilee wraps, here are the key lessons from the past for the future

Canada has joined much of the world in celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee marking her historic 70 years on the British throne.

A spokesperson for Rideau Hall issued a statement on Sunday saying the Governor General’s official residence has been the backdrop for several Jubilee celebrations, including The Canadian Heraldic Authority creating Canada’s own unique emblem for the milestone.

Read more: IN PHOTOS: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace

The City of Toronto says it planted 70 large trees, one for each year of the queen’s reign, throughout Rowntree Mills Park, attended by Mayor John Tory and Ontario Lieut. Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell.

Peter Maharaj, president of the Canadian Indo Caribbean Organization of Ottawa, says the group held a local celebration in honour of the queen over the weekend and described her as the “heart of the Commonwealth.”

Click to play video: 'Hologram of young Queen waves from Gold State Coach during Jubilee pageant' Hologram of young Queen waves from Gold State Coach during Jubilee pageant
Hologram of young Queen waves from Gold State Coach during Jubilee pageant

Maharaj says about 300 people attended, enjoying a buffet and listening to a performance by The Sons of Scotland Pipe Band.

Susannah Goshko, British high commissioner to Canada, held a Jubilee party at Earnscliffe manor in Ottawa on Saturday, showcasing British food, drink and music.

Click to play video: 'Queen makes surprise in-person appearance during Platinum Jubilee pageant finale' Queen makes surprise in-person appearance during Platinum Jubilee pageant finale
Queen makes surprise in-person appearance during Platinum Jubilee pageant finale
© 2022 The Canadian Press
