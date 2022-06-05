Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Health

N.S. warns about potential toxins in some mussels, clams sold at Lunenburg store

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2022 10:12 am
The Nova Scotia government has issued a warning about potential toxins in some mussels and claims sold recently at a fish store in Lunenburg. View image in full screen
The Nova Scotia government has issued a warning about potential toxins in some mussels and claims sold recently at a fish store in Lunenburg. Oksana Vejus / EyeEm / Getty Images

The Nova Scotia government has issued a warning about potential toxins in some mussels and clams sold recently at a fish store in Lunenburg.

The Department of Health and Wellness says mussels and clams sold by the Corkums Island Mussel Farm and Fish Shop in Lunenburg on Thursday may contain dangerous toxins and should be thrown out.

Read more: Opioids are starting to be found in mussels near Canadian waters

The province says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency tested blue mussels at the Corkums Island mussel farm and discovered the presence of toxins responsible for paralytic shellfish poisoning.

Trending Stories

If eaten, shellfish with the toxins can cause a number of symptoms, including numbness, dizziness, headaches and death.

Click to play video: 'Warning from Health Canada about B.C. oysters' Warning from Health Canada about B.C. oysters
Warning from Health Canada about B.C. oysters – Apr 1, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canadian Food Inspection Agency tagNS Health tagMussels tagparalytic shellfish poisoning tagclams toxins tagmussels toxins tagseafood toxins tagshellfish poisoning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers