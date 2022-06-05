N.S. warns about potential toxins in some mussels, clams sold at Lunenburg store

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government has issued a warning about potential toxins in some mussels and clams sold recently at a fish store in Lunenburg.

The Department of Health and Wellness says mussels and clams sold by the Corkums Island Mussel Farm and Fish Shop in Lunenburg on Thursday may contain dangerous toxins and should be thrown out.

The province says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency tested blue mussels at the Corkums Island mussel farm and discovered the presence of toxins responsible for paralytic shellfish poisoning.

If eaten, shellfish with the toxins can cause a number of symptoms, including numbness, dizziness, headaches and death.

