World

At least 5 dead after train derails in southern Germany

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 4, 2022 5:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Death toll in Germany train derailment rises to at least 5 as investigation continues' Death toll in Germany train derailment rises to at least 5 as investigation continues
A fifth body was found on Saturday as emergency workers continued to comb through the rubble of a train that derailed in southern Germany on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to at least five.

Police said Saturday the body of a fifth victim has been been found beneath a train that derailed Friday in the Alps in southern Germany.

The man’s body was uncovered after initial attempts to lift the derailed carriages failed. Recovery workers had to wait for a heavy crane to be brought to the site near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation.

germany View image in full screen
A derailed train is being lifted from the tracks on June 4, 2022 near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Rescuers are still looking for missing passengers following yesterday’s accident that left at least five dead and 40 injured. The train was on its way from Garmisch to Munich and included children heading out on holiday for the long Pentecost weekend. (Photo by Leonhard Simon/Getty Images)

About 140 people were on the train at the time, including students headed home from school for the Whitsun holiday. Police for the southern Bavaria region said 44 people were injured.

The regional train headed for Munich went off the tracks after noon Friday in Burgrain after pulling out of the resort town from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly and people were pulled out of the windows to safety.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
