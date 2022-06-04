SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Politics

Carlos Leitao adds his name to the list of Quebec Liberals not running this fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2022 4:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Former UPAC boss orchestrated sensitive leaks to media: judge' Former UPAC boss orchestrated sensitive leaks to media: judge
WATCH: Former UPAC boss orchestrated sensitive leaks to media: judge

A former Quebec finance minister is adding his name to the list of prominent Liberals who aren’t running in the fall provincial election.

Carlos Leitao told Radio-Canada he won’t vie for a third term in the western Montreal riding he’s represented since 2014.

Leitao was finance minister in Philippe Couillard’s government from 2014 to 2018, and also served as Treasury Board president from 2016 to 2017.

READ MORE: Jean Charest says he signed up enough Conservative members to win

He told Radio-Canada today that he’d always planned to serve only two terms and was ready to retire from active political life.

Trending Stories

Leitao adds his name to a long list of Liberal heavyweights who aren’t running, including former cabinet ministers Pierre Arcand, Christine St-Pierre and Hélène David.

Story continues below advertisement

Polls show the Quebec Liberal party at their lowest level of support since 2018, and suggest the party could be at risk of losing some of its previously safe seats come October.

Click to play video: 'Former PQ minister planning jump back in to politics' Former PQ minister planning jump back in to politics
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec politics tagQuebec tagLiberals tagPhilippe Couillard tagProvincial Election tagQuebec Liberals tagCarlos Leitao tagMNA tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers