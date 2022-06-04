Menu

Canada

Fundraiser pits workers against dreaded copy machine in ode to ‘Office Space’

By Troy Charles Global News
Posted June 4, 2022 2:13 pm
A woman takes aim at a copy machine with a baseball bat at "Rage for Carmichael" fundraiser. View image in full screen
A woman takes aim at a copy machine with a baseball bat at "Rage for Carmichael" fundraiser. Troy Charles / Global News

Have you ever dreamt of taking a sledgehammer to your office copy machine after its latest error message?

Well, that fantasy was a reality for those who participated in Friday’s “Rage for Carmichael” fundraiser.

It was a scene straight out of Office Space at Webb’s Office Equipment as they held their inaugural fundraiser for Regina’s Carmichael Outreach.

The concept was simple: make a donation to Carmichael Outreach, choose your weapon, size up your copier and get to smashing.

Simple instructions to follow at “Rage for Carmichael” fundraiser. View image in full screen
Simple instructions to follow at “Rage for Carmichael” fundraiser. Troy Charles / Global News

“It’s been two years of COVID, we all want to get outside and have fun. We just need to take out two years of pent-up rage and aggression on copy machines, why not?” said Aurora Marinari of Carmichael Outreach after she repeatedly bashed a copy machine with an old laptop.

There was no shortage of weapons on hand. You had sledgehammers, axes, baseball bats, you name it.

A variety of weapons to choose from at “Rage for Carmichael” fundraiser. View image in full screen
A variety of weapons to choose from at “Rage for Carmichael” fundraiser. Troy Charles / Global News

Phillip Evans is with Quadient Canada. He stopped by the fundraiser and went to town on a copier with a sledgehammer that was once used in railway construction.

He described what was going through his mind beforehand.

“You know, deep breath, size up the enemy, make your choice of weapon and bring the two together. Pretty much guarantee there will be a level of satisfaction hither too unfelt,” said the man who can clearly yield a sledgehammer.

Evans added, “It felt great, these things bring out the worst in us. So all I’m doing is taking out the pent-up universal feeling to instruments like this.”

Click to play video: '“RAGE FOR CARMICHAEL” fundraiser' “RAGE FOR CARMICHAEL” fundraiser
“RAGE FOR CARMICHAEL” fundraiser

With over 60 registered participants, Webb’s Office Equipment had a fundraising goal of $2,500, which would pay for a week of meals at Carmichael Outreach.

Donations are still live for anyone wanting to make a contribution.

All in all, it was a creative way to put the ‘fun’ in fundraiser.

The aftermath of a destroyed copy machine at the “Rage for Carmichael” fundraiser. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a destroyed copy machine at the “Rage for Carmichael” fundraiser. Troy Charles / Global News

Everyone involved had a great time raging for Carmichael, except the copiers, of course … they went out with a bang.

