London, Ont. police searching for missing 15-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Police say 15-year-old Aydan Dawson was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Kimball Crescent and Coronation Drive, which is near Hyde Park and Gainsborough roads.

He’s described as a white male, 6’0 tall, around 140 pounds with medium-length black curly hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a black shirt and a black baseball cap with “Norm Jr” written on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement