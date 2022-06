Send this page to someone via email

There was no winning ticket sold in Friday’s Lotto Max $70 million draw.

Of the 44 available $1 million Maxmillion prizes, 14 were claimed by ticket holders in B-C, the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces.

Four of the prizes are split between two ticket holders.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 7 will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 46 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

