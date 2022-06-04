Menu

Crime

Jurors in Hoggard trial to review more testimony after saying they’re deadlocked

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2022 9:04 am
Click to play video: 'Jury still not decided in Hoggard case' Jury still not decided in Hoggard case
WATCH ABOVE: The jury in the Jacob Hoggard sexual assault trial is having difficulty reaching a verdict. As Seán O’Shea reports, the judge has asked them to keep working.

Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard are expected to continue reviewing testimony this morning as deliberations continue for a fifth day.

The jury has twice told the court it cannot reach a unanimous verdict on “some” of the counts in the case, but the judge has asked them to keep trying.

Read more: Jurors in Jacob Hoggard trial review testimony after telling court they’re deadlocked

On Friday evening, jurors asked the court to replay the testimony given by Hoggard and the second complainant regarding their encounter on Nov. 22, 2016. They are expected to continue listening today.

Hoggard, the frontman for the band Hedley, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

Read more: Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard facing new sexual assault charge

Prosecutors allege Hoggard violently and repeatedly raped a teenage fan and a young Ottawa woman in the fall of 2016, and that he groped the teen after a Hedley show in the spring of 2016, when she was 15.

The defence argues Hoggard never touched the teen sexually before she turned 16, and that his sexual encounters with both complainants were consensual.

Click to play video: 'Jury deliberations continue in Jacob Hoggard sex assault' Jury deliberations continue in Jacob Hoggard sex assault
