Canada

Families of N.S. mass shooting victims end boycott, to return to inquiry hearings

By The Staff Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 1:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia mass shooting public inquiry resumes, victim families remain frustrated' Nova Scotia mass shooting public inquiry resumes, victim families remain frustrated
The Mass Casualty Commission welcomed the public back to its proceedings today, but not many people showed up. The proceeding room remained bare as family members of the victims remain frustrated with a recent string of decisions from the commission. Graeme Benjamin reports.

Lawyers representing the relatives of victims of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will retake their seats at next week’s mass casualty commission hearings.

The lawyers boycotted proceedings last week at the direction of their clients because the commissioners decided to prevent cross-examination of key Mountie witnesses.

Patterson Law, which represents 14 of 22 families of victims, said in a statement last week their clients are “disheartened and further traumatized” by the commission’s decision to prevent the law firm’s lawyers from directly questioning Staff Sgt. Brian Rehill and Sgt. Andy O’Brien.

Read more: N.S. mass shooting probe hears of higher police education standards in other systems

Patterson Law lawyer Michael Scott said in an email today his team will attend public proceedings when they resume next week.

Tara Miller, who represents the families of two victims, said in an email today she will also return to the hearings next week.

Miller says that on May 30 she told the commission she planned to table a motion amending the rules so that family participants can question witnesses directly. She says she is waiting on further direction from the commission.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2022.

