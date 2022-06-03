Winkler man killed in southern Manitoba highway crash

A 20-year-old man from Winkler, Man., is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the Rural Municipality of Roland Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to the crash on Road 19 North around 5:15 p.m.
RCMP say firefighters extracted the driver – the and lone occupant – from the vehicle, but he died at the scene.
Police say the man had been heading east on Road 19 North when the vehicle veered into the ditch, hit a spillway drain and flipped.
They say the vehicle was on its roof and submerged in water when emergency crews arrived.
Police say the man was wearing his seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
