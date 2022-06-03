Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Canada

Winkler man killed in southern Manitoba highway crash

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 3:16 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
A 20-year-old man from Winkler is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the RM of Roland Thursday. Global News

A 20-year-old man from Winkler, Man., is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the Rural Municipality of Roland Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Road 19 North around 5:15 p.m.

Read more: Woman killed in early morning car crash during flight from Winnipeg police

RCMP say firefighters extracted the driver – the and lone occupant – from the vehicle, but he died at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate fatal crash on Dugald Road on Friday' Winnipeg police investigate fatal crash on Dugald Road on Friday
Winnipeg police investigate fatal crash on Dugald Road on Friday

Police say the man had been heading east on Road 19 North when the vehicle veered into the ditch, hit a spillway drain and flipped.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate fatal crash on Dugald Road on Friday

They say the vehicle was on its roof and submerged in water when emergency crews arrived.

Police say the man was wearing his seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagFatal Crash tagManitoba RCMP tagWinkler tagManitoba fatal crash tagPembina Valley RCMP tagrm of roland tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers