Politics

Big city mayors say they are facing housing affordability challenges

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2022 1:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Mayor Brian Bowman wraps up Big City Mayors’ Caucus in Regina' Mayor Brian Bowman wraps up Big City Mayors’ Caucus in Regina
We checked in with Mayor Brian Bowman from Regina where he's wrapping up the Big City Mayors' Caucus, to talk pandemic economic recovery, reconciliation, affordable housing and football rivalry.

Canada’s big-city mayors say they want to work with the federal government to fix Canada’s housing crisis.

Housing was the leading topic Thursday at the annual conference of big-city mayors in Regina.

Read more: Canada's big-city mayors call on federal government for transit funding

Big City Mayors’ Caucus Chair and Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said there is a lack of affordable housing in municipalities across the country.

He said he wants to work with Ottawa to address housing barriers that include a lack of supply, people being unable to access financing, and increased cost of land.

Click to play video: 'Big city mayors talk big city issues' Big city mayors talk big city issues
Big city mayors talk big city issues

Savage said fixing the housing crisis is also key to ensuring there’s strong economic recovery coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government is putting $4-billion toward a housing fund aimed at building 100,000 units over five years, but Savage said the funding needs to be sustained even longer.

Read more: Edmonton-area mayors ask Alberta government to lobby feds for COVID-19 recovery funds

“(COVID-19) has shone a light on homelessness that is existing and had accelerated during the pandemic,” Savage said.

“When it comes to housing and homelessness, the feds have the money, the provinces have the jurisdiction, the cities have the problem. We all need to be at the table at the same time.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
