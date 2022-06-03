Big city mayors say they are facing housing affordability challenges

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s big-city mayors say they want to work with the federal government to fix Canada’s housing crisis.

Housing was the leading topic Thursday at the annual conference of big-city mayors in Regina.

Big City Mayors’ Caucus Chair and Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said there is a lack of affordable housing in municipalities across the country.

He said he wants to work with Ottawa to address housing barriers that include a lack of supply, people being unable to access financing, and increased cost of land.

1:51 Big city mayors talk big city issues Big city mayors talk big city issues

Savage said fixing the housing crisis is also key to ensuring there’s strong economic recovery coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government is putting $4-billion toward a housing fund aimed at building 100,000 units over five years, but Savage said the funding needs to be sustained even longer.

“(COVID-19) has shone a light on homelessness that is existing and had accelerated during the pandemic,” Savage said.

“When it comes to housing and homelessness, the feds have the money, the provinces have the jurisdiction, the cities have the problem. We all need to be at the table at the same time.”