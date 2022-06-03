Morning news rewind: Friday, June 3

Send this page to someone via email

Garage and yard sale safety, and perennial plants in Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, June 3, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

What you can’t sell at yard and garage sales

Yard and garage sales are back in full swing, and you never know what you’re going to find while out looking for those tossed-aside, hidden treasures.

But you may also come across some things that are not legally allowed to be sold at those sales.

Lyle Karsuik, director of public affairs with Parkland Ambulance, goes over items that can’t be sold at yard and garage sales.

Adding perennials to gardens in Garden Tips

From colour to texture, perennial plants can add a lot to a garden.

Jill Van Duyvendyk from Dutch Growers looks at the way different plants can help fill in areas around trees and shrubs.

She also provides tips on keeping plants healthy with the proper nutrition and fertilizers.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, June 3

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, June 3.

