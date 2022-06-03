Menu

Morning news rewind: Friday, June 3

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 10:34 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 3' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 3
WATCH: Montana Getty with what you need to know in your Friday, June 3, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Garage and yard sale safety, and perennial plants in Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, June 3, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

What you can’t sell at yard and garage sales

Yard and garage sales are back in full swing, and you never know what you’re going to find while out looking for those tossed-aside, hidden treasures.

But you may also come across some things that are not legally allowed to be sold at those sales.

Lyle Karsuik, director of public affairs with Parkland Ambulance, goes over items that can’t be sold at yard and garage sales.

Click to play video: 'What you can’t sell at yard and garage sales' What you can’t sell at yard and garage sales
What you can’t sell at yard and garage sales

Adding perennials to gardens in Garden Tips

Trending Stories

From colour to texture, perennial plants can add a lot to a garden.

Story continues below advertisement

Jill Van Duyvendyk from Dutch Growers looks at the way different plants can help fill in areas around trees and shrubs.

She also provides tips on keeping plants healthy with the proper nutrition and fertilizers.

Click to play video: 'Adding perennials to gardens in Garden Tips' Adding perennials to gardens in Garden Tips
Adding perennials to gardens in Garden Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, June 3

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, June 3.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, June 3' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, June 3
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, June 3
