Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Canada

Kitchener Humane Society puts out urgent call for foster caregivers

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 10:56 am
The Humane Society says Peach has been waiting weeks for a foster home. View image in full screen
The Humane Society says Peach has been waiting weeks for a foster home. Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth has made an urgent appeal to area residents to provide foster homes for 10 dogs and seven cats that are currently in its care.

“We are looking for volunteer foster parents who can take in dogs or cats until they are ready for adoption,” said Kathrin Delutis, chief executive of HSKWSP.

Read more: 5 rabbits dumped outside Humane Society’s animal shelter in Kitchener

“We provide training, food, supplies, and medical care, while you provide space and lots of love.”

Trending Stories

The agency says there are multiple animals in need of temporary homes at the shelters in Stratford and Kitchener.

“One of our dogs, Peach, has been waiting for a foster home for almost two months. She is currently going through treatment for heartworm disease and is on strict rest orders,” said Amanda Hawkins, senior manager of animal care.

Story continues below advertisement

“This means she is looking for a foster home with no other animals or young children, and where she can be kept calm and quiet.”

Read more: Humane society’s Vets in Training program returns to Kitchener, Stratford

The Humane Society says the shelters are seeing a high number of sick or injured animals daily.

Those who are interested in becoming foster parents can visit the HSKWSP’s website.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagCambridge news tagPerth County tagHumane Society tagStratford news tagPerth County news tagHumane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth tagKitchener humane society tagStratford Humane Society tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers