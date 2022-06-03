Kitchener Humane Society puts out urgent call for foster caregivers

Send this page to someone via email

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth has made an urgent appeal to area residents to provide foster homes for 10 dogs and seven cats that are currently in its care.

“We are looking for volunteer foster parents who can take in dogs or cats until they are ready for adoption,” said Kathrin Delutis, chief executive of HSKWSP.

“We provide training, food, supplies, and medical care, while you provide space and lots of love.”

The agency says there are multiple animals in need of temporary homes at the shelters in Stratford and Kitchener.

“One of our dogs, Peach, has been waiting for a foster home for almost two months. She is currently going through treatment for heartworm disease and is on strict rest orders,” said Amanda Hawkins, senior manager of animal care.

“This means she is looking for a foster home with no other animals or young children, and where she can be kept calm and quiet.”

The Humane Society says the shelters are seeing a high number of sick or injured animals daily.

Those who are interested in becoming foster parents can visit the HSKWSP’s website.