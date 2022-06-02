Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Health

Everyone safe after LPS resolves ‘high-risk’ incident at Lethbridge apartment

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 10:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Everyone safe after LPS resolves ‘high-risk’ incident at Lethbridge apartment' Everyone safe after LPS resolves ‘high-risk’ incident at Lethbridge apartment
WATCH ABOVE: For the second time this week, Lethbridge police officers were called in to deal with a high-risk incident, this time at an apartment complex on the city’s west side. A man had barricaded himself inside a unit. Erik Bay has more.

According to Lethbridge police, a high-risk incident at a west-side apartment building has been resolved and everyone is safe.

Police did not say if anyone sustained any injuries as events unfolded.

An officer at the scene said they could not go into detail but confirmed a man who had allegedly barricaded himself in an apartment had been arrested shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters raise a pair of LPS tactical officers up to a third floor apartment, while another officer stands on an adjacent balcony. June 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Firefighters raise a pair of LPS tactical officers up to a third floor apartment, while another officer stands on an adjacent balcony. June 2, 2022. Erik Bay / Global News

Police could be seen loading a handcuffed man into an ambulance which then drove off.

LPS issued a news release at around 1:30 p.m., saying officers were at the scene of a “high-risk incident involving a barricaded male in an apartment building along the 2500 block of Walsh Drive.”

There was a heavy police presence in the area for most of the afternoon, including two tactical teams that entered the apartment complex, a K-9 unit, an explosives disposal unit and a drone.

At roughly 3:30 p.m., officers taped off the entrance to the building and blocked access to the rear of the apartment.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a robot was sent inside and not long after, two tactical team members were loaded into the bucket of a fire truck and lifted outside a third-floor balcony.

An LPS officer maneuvers a robot into a west Lethbridge apartment on June 2, 2022. View image in full screen
An LPS officer maneuvers a robot into a west Lethbridge apartment on June 2, 2022. Erik Bay / Global News

One of the officers gave a thumbs up not long after and police then confirmed the man was in custody.

According to LPS, the incident was related to mental health and no further information will be released.

Police did not say if the man would be charged.

Firefighters raise two LPS officers in the bucket of a fire truck on June 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Firefighters raise two LPS officers in the bucket of a fire truck on June 2, 2022. Erik Bay / Global News
