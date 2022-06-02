Everyone safe after LPS resolves ‘high-risk’ incident at Lethbridge apartment

Send this page to someone via email

According to Lethbridge police, a high-risk incident at a west-side apartment building has been resolved and everyone is safe.

Police did not say if anyone sustained any injuries as events unfolded.

An officer at the scene said they could not go into detail but confirmed a man who had allegedly barricaded himself in an apartment had been arrested shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

View image in full screen

Police could be seen loading a handcuffed man into an ambulance which then drove off.

LPS issued a news release at around 1:30 p.m., saying officers were at the scene of a “high-risk incident involving a barricaded male in an apartment building along the 2500 block of Walsh Drive.”

There was a heavy police presence in the area for most of the afternoon, including two tactical teams that entered the apartment complex, a K-9 unit, an explosives disposal unit and a drone.

At roughly 3:30 p.m., officers taped off the entrance to the building and blocked access to the rear of the apartment.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a robot was sent inside and not long after, two tactical team members were loaded into the bucket of a fire truck and lifted outside a third-floor balcony.

View image in full screen

One of the officers gave a thumbs up not long after and police then confirmed the man was in custody.

According to LPS, the incident was related to mental health and no further information will be released.

Police did not say if the man would be charged.

View image in full screen