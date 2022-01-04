Public inquiry into LPS to focus on ‘policies, procedures and practices’

Send this page to someone via email

New details have emerged for a public inquiry by the Law Enforcement Review Board (LERB) into the Lethbridge Police Service.

“The inquiry will not focus on specific incidents or events,” correspondence between inquiry counsel DDC Lawyers LLP, addressed to Lethbridge-West MLA Shannon Phillips reads.

“Rather, the focus will be on LPS policies, procedures and practices for information databases and record management systems over the last 10 years.”

Back in May, Justice Minister Kaycee Madu directed the board to conduct an inquiry over concerns regarding unauthorized access and use of LPS databases.

A statement provided by an Alberta Justice and Solicitor General spokesperson calls the allegations against LPS “sufficiently concerning.”

“The LERB inquiry is one of a number of initiatives underway to ensure the Lethbridge Police Service is effective, ethical and accountable to its community.”

Phillips, who in 2017 was placed under unlawful surveillance by two LPS officers, said the inquiry gives people the chance to create accountability.

“The public needs to participate in this, that we need to have a broad reckoning for what they did and why they did it and how we can prevent it from ever happening again,” Phillips said.

The deadline for applications for standing is Jan. 10.

In November, the Lethbridge Police Commission (LPC) decided it would not move forward with its own public inquiry requested by a lawyer for Phillips and another Lethbridge woman, who had received whistleblower letters.

Read more: Public inquiry into LPS requested after whistleblower letters allege retaliation against MLA

“The LPC determined that the circumstances around the request are problematic and make a proper investigation particularly difficult,” LPC chair Rob vanSpronsen said in a statement at that time.

The inquiry must also look into proposed or implemented changes by LPS and determine if they sufficiently protect against unauthorized use of police resources.

The deadline for the board’s report with its findings and recommendations is July 31; however, that date could be extended.

