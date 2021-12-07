Final arguments made on Lethbridge MLA’s LPS surveillance appeal

Three members of the law enforcement review board were presented the final arguments on Lethbridge-West MLA Shannon Phillips’ appeal related to an incident where she was put under unlawful surveillance by two Lethbridge police officers.
Phillips is appealing the decision to temporarily demote Sgt. Jason Carrier after he admitted to neglect of duty for failing to report the matter.
The other officer involved, Keon Woronuk, has resigned from the service and the board no longer has jurisdiction over his actions.
Read more: 2 Lethbridge police officers demoted after using positions for personal, political agendas
In 2017, the two men took photos of Phillips at a local diner where she was conducting an informal meeting.
Woronuk followed one of the people Phillips was meeting, conservationist Harvey Locke, in an attempt to catch him committing a driving infraction while also searching his information using police resources.
Speaking during the appeal, Phillips’ attorney Michael Bates argued Carrier should have reported Woronuk’s actions to the “highest levels of the LPS.”
He added the surveillance of Phillips “genuinely strikes at the core of the democratic process,” adding: “None of this would’ve happened if not for the misconduct of Sgt. Carrier.”
Bates alleges Carrier was an accessory to Woronuk’s actions and is requesting Carrier be terminated for his actions and if that is not possible, that he be demoted permanently and take mandatory ethics training.
Dan Scott, Carrier’s defense counsel, called the event an “aberration on an otherwise very good career.”
“On an objective look at the evidence, Sgt. Carrier did not participate in any following or targeting or surveillance of Shannon Phillips.” Scott also said that the officer took full responsibility for his mistake, acknowledging he handled the situation “poorly.”
Scott says he doesn’t see the value of sending the matter back to a rehearing at this point but suggests the board could review how the matter was handled without further punishing Carrier.
Comments