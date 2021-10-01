Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Public inquiry into LPS requested after whistleblower letters allege retaliation against MLA

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 7:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Public inquiry into LPS requested after whistleblower letters allege retaliation against MLA' Public inquiry into LPS requested after whistleblower letters allege retaliation against MLA
In yet another twist for the embattled Lethbridge Police Service, a public inquiry has been requested over whistleblower letters that suggest possible retaliation against people who raised concerns about previous LPS infractions. As Erik Bay explains, a lawyer wants to know how Lethbridge police deals with whistleblowers.

A public inquiry into the Lethbridge Police Service has been requested after two people received whistleblower letters that allegedly suggest possible retaliation measures against Lethbridge-West MLA Shannon Phillips and a member of the media.

Calgary defence lawyer Michael Bates represents Phillips and another Lethbridge resident.

Read more: Lethbridge police facing backlash over online post: ‘We shouldn’t have done that and I apologize’

His two clients received the letters in June and in a submission to the Lethbridge Police Commission (LPC) on Wednesday, Bates said: “In one of the disclosures, there’s a suggestion of a potential planned retaliation against a named member of the professional media, as well as a sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, for what can be inferred as having sought public accountability of the Lethbridge Police Service.”

Phillips’ constituency office confirmed she was the MLA Bates was referring to.

Story continues below advertisement

Phillips was the subject of unauthorized police surveillance by LPS officers in 2017, when she was the NDP environment minister.

Read more: Alberta conservationist stunned by police surveillance of meeting with environment minister

Bates is requesting a public inquiry to determine how Lethbridge police deal with whistleblowers and to answer several questions about alleged police misconduct within the LPS.

“My first question for the commission would be: does the commission have any policies or policing standards which direct the chief of police to protect citizens, or members of the media in particular, who are seeking public accountability, from potential retaliation against them from members of the Lethbridge Police Service?” Bates asked the commission on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge-West MLA reveals more details related to police surveillance investigation' Lethbridge-West MLA reveals more details related to police surveillance investigation
Lethbridge-West MLA reveals more details related to police surveillance investigation – Mar 8, 2021

In a written response to questions posed by Global News, Bates said he hopes to determine the accuracy of the letters, adding he wants to see “a forum within which those who have first-hand knowledge can be free to testify so that an independent inquiry commission(er) can determine the validity of any of the whistleblower disclosures.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Lethbridge police charge 6 young men in pair of skatepark incidents

“The Lethbridge Police Commission takes seriously the allegation raised in the letters and will be reviewing the request for a public hearing as well as the accompanying questions (Bates) asked,” commission chair Rob vanSpronsen said in a statement to Global News.

The commission will be discussing the matter at its next scheduled meeting on Oct. 27.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Justice tagLethbridge Police Service taglps tagpublic inquiry tagShannon Phillips tagWhistleblower tagRetaliation tagLethbridge Police Commission tagMichael Bates tagsurveillance investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers