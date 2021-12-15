New deputy police chief hired by Lethbridge Police Service

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Police Service announced it has hired a new deputy police chief, set to join the force in March.

Gerald Grobmeier will be taking on the role as he transitions from working with RCMP to LPS.

Grobmeier has 28 years of national and international service with the RCMP, most recently as the superintendent in charge of the Red Deer detachment.

“Gerald’s extensive experience, ability to lead through change, dedication to building relationships and the vision he brings to policing make him an ideal fit to join our team,” said Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh in a media release on Wednesday.

“The fact that he’s coming from a similarly sized community, with many of the same issues and challenges we face in Lethbridge, will also be a significant benefit as we engage in strategic planning for the next four years,” he added.

Mehdizadeh and Grobmeier have worked together in the past when they were both RCMP members. LPS said their familiarity is expected to help expedite the transition.

Grobmeier has served in detachments across Canada and spent four years in Berlin as the liaison officer in charge of all international investigations involving Germany, Poland and Austria.

The new deputy chief has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of Regina and has completed a number of executive development and leadership programs.

“I am honoured to be joining the Lethbridge Police Service and look forward to working with the organization’s many community partners to foster our relationship,” said Grobmeier in the media release.

“Lethbridge is a great city and my wife and I, along with our two dogs, are excited to make it our new home and become part of the community.”

Mehdizadeh said a dozen applications for the job came in, and emphasis was put on the best candidate for the role.

“This was a national search and it was open to anyone who wanted to participate and compete in it.

“We weren’t really looking at internal verses external, we were just looking at the right person, the right fit.”