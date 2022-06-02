Menu

Health

13 people have mild symptoms after ammonia exposure in Vancouver: fire official

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2022 8:33 pm
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services confirms 13 people are suffering mild symptoms after an ammonia leak in Vancouver on Thurs. June 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services confirms 13 people are suffering mild symptoms after an ammonia leak in Vancouver on Thurs. June 2, 2022. Global News

An ammonia release from a vent on the roof of a Vancouver arena exposed 13 people to the gas and prompted the precautionary evacuation of a nearby high school.

Matt Trudeau with Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services says those exposed appear to have minor symptoms, though they were taken to hospital as a precaution on Thursday.

He says the 13 people were outside, downwind of the gas, and no one inside Killarney Community Centre or neighbouring Killarney Secondary School was affected.

Read more: Flooding concerns arise across B.C. as temperatures climb

Trudeau says the ammonia release was connected to an issue with a pressure relief valve and has been contained, but there will be a further investigation into the cause of the incident.

He says the fire service’s hazardous materials team has monitored the air inside and outside the centre and they’re tasked with ensuring its safe operation.

An employee at an ice-making business in Kamloops, B.C., died of exposure to ammonia gas last week when a valve was dislodged on an ammonia bottle.

Click to play video: 'Lytton Strong fundraiser launched to help rebuild community pool' Lytton Strong fundraiser launched to help rebuild community pool
Lytton Strong fundraiser launched to help rebuild community pool
© 2022 The Canadian Press
