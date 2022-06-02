COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 9 new deaths, 346 new cases, hospitalizations down

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan officials reported 364 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday for the week of May 22-28. The total number of new cases is lower than the count reported last week, which was 376 new cases.

The province is also reporting nine new COVID-19 deaths (down from 12 in the previous week).

The Omicron BA.2 sub lineage accounted for 100 per cent of variants of concern for 437 new lineage results reported this week.

The majority of confirmed cases this week were among people aged 50 years and older (52.5 per cent).

One in nineteen laboratory tests were positive. The weekly test positivity of 5.3% is a slight decrease from the previous week (5.5 per cent).

There are 232 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, a decrease of 26 patients from the previous week.

There are currently 10 people in ICU due to COVID-19, a decrease of four from last week.

There are currently three confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes in the province.

As of May 21, of those aged 18 years and older, 52.4 per cent have received at least one COVID-19 booster vaccination.

Currently, all residents aged 12 years and older can receive a third dose (first booster) four months after their second dose.

All residents aged 50 and older can receive a fourth dose (second booster) four months after their last dose.