Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 9 new deaths, 346 new cases, hospitalizations down

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 6:56 pm
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The latest figures on COVID-19 in British Columbia show 421 people were hospitalized with the illness as of Wednesday, with 41 in critical care.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan officials reported 364 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday for the week of May 22-28. The total number of new cases is lower than the count reported last week, which was 376 new cases.

The province is also reporting nine new COVID-19 deaths (down from 12 in the previous week).

The Omicron BA.2 sub lineage accounted for 100 per cent of variants of concern for 437 new lineage results reported this week.

Read more: Are COVID-19 sniffer dogs more accurate than rapid tests? A new study says yes

The majority of confirmed cases this week were among people aged 50 years and older (52.5 per cent).

One in nineteen laboratory tests were positive. The weekly test positivity of 5.3% is a slight decrease from the previous week (5.5 per cent).

Click to play video: 'Pfizer says 3 of its COVID-19 vaccine doses protect kids under 5' Pfizer says 3 of its COVID-19 vaccine doses protect kids under 5
Pfizer says 3 of its COVID-19 vaccine doses protect kids under 5 – May 23, 2022

There are 232 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, a decrease of 26 patients from the previous week.

Trending Stories

There are currently 10 people in ICU due to COVID-19, a decrease of four from last week.

There are currently three confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes in the province.

Read more: COVID-19 levels in wastewater increase again in two Saskatchewan cities

As of May 21, of those aged 18 years and older, 52.4 per cent have received at least one COVID-19 booster vaccination.

Currently, all residents aged 12 years and older can receive a third dose (first booster) four months after their second dose.

All residents aged 50 and older can receive a fourth dose (second booster) four months after their last dose.

