Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Oilers goaltender Mike Smith to start Game 2, Avalanche counterpart Darcy Kuemper out

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2022 5:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Following Oilers for playoff games on the road is not cheap' Following Oilers for playoff games on the road is not cheap
With the Edmonton Oilers' continued playoff success, fans are becoming more passionate. But catching the hockey games live is not cheap, especially if you want to attend the away games. Sarah Ryan reports.

Goalie Mike Smith will be back in the crease for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Western Conference final.

Colorado counterpart Darcy Kuemper, meanwhile, is out with an upper-body injury and won’t dress.

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar made the confirmation following Thursday’s morning skate that his No. 1 goaltender won’t play after leaving partway through the second period of Colorado’s wild 8-6 victory to open the series.

That means Pavel Francouz will get the nod with Colorado looking to go up 2-0 in the third-round series.

Read more: Oilers hoping for another Game 2 response against Avalanche

On the other side, Edmonton bench boss Jay Woodcroft said Smith would start despite getting the hook in Game 1.

Story continues below advertisement

The 40-year-old allowed six goals on 25 shots before being replaced by Mikko Koskinen.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers in Denver for Game 1 of NHL playoff series against Colorado Avalanche' Edmonton Oilers in Denver for Game 1 of NHL playoff series against Colorado Avalanche
Edmonton Oilers in Denver for Game 1 of NHL playoff series against Colorado Avalanche

Woodcroft wouldn’t commit to his starter on Wednesday, but decided to go back to the well with Smith despite Koskinen looking sharp in making 18 stops in relief.

Trending Stories

Francouz allowed three goals on 21 shots in place of Kuemper, who took a couple pucks up high before informing the Avalanche he couldn’t continue Tuesday.

Read more: Father and son go head to head in matchup between Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche

The 31-year-old Francouz was also pressed into action in the first round when Kuemper took a stick to the eye against the Nashville Predators

“We have a lot of confidence in Frankie,” Bednar said. “He’s played really well for us over the last few years. Stepping into the situation in the Nashville series, he did a great job for us. And coming in the other night, he did a nice job for us.

Story continues below advertisement

Woodcroft was asked what has allowed Smith to rebound so well after poor performances.

He also lost the Oilers’ other Game 1s in these playoffs, including a 9-6 defeat to the Calgary Flames where he was pulled, but came back with a pair of strong showings to even both series 1-1.

“I don’t think you have the career that he has unless you’re able to have a short memory,” Woodcroft said.

“He’s a true pro in his approach to the game, the way he treats himself, recovers and resets.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "He's a true pro in his approach to the game, the way he treats himself, recovers and resets."

Read more: Oilers versus Avalanche: 5 things to know about the NHL’s Western Conference final

The West final shifts to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
NHL tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagMike Smith tagcolorado avalanche tagWestern Conference Final tagNHL Western Conference Final tagDarcy Kuemper tagEdmonton Oilers Game 2 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers