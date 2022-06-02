Ontario Election 2022: Song remains the same in Kitchener-Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Like most of Ontario, little changed in Kitchener-Waterloo on election night as three incumbent MPPs were re-elected while the fourth seat remained in the hands of the PCs.

Jess Dixon in Kitchener South Hespeler will be the only fresh face from the two cities headed to Queen’s Park.

Read more: Progressive Conservative candidate Brian Riddell elected in Cambridge

The prosecutor cruised to victory with NDP candidate Joanne Weston, a Waterloo Region District School Board trustee, finishing a distant second.

Over in Kitchener Conestoga, PC candidate Mike Harris had an easier night this time around, easily fending off a challenge by another WRDSB trustee, Karen Meissner who ran for the NDP.

1:53 Ontario Election 2022: Who could succeed Andrea Horwath as leader of the NDP? Ontario Election 2022: Who could succeed Andrea Horwath as leader of the NDP?

There were some who believed the presence of Jim Karahalios, co-founder and leader of the Ontario Party, on the ballot might make the race close, but it did not make the difference.

Story continues below advertisement

Down In Kitchener Centre, Laura Mae Lindo was given a second tour of duty at Queen’s Park, finishing well ahead of Progressive Conservative Jim Schmidt.

Initially elected in 2018 as the city’s first Black MPP, Lindo was serveing as the Opposition Critic for Anti-Racism, and Colleges and Universities.

It was a similar story in Waterloo, where the area’s longest serving MPP, Catherine Fife (NDP), finished well ahead of Progressive Conservative Andrew Aitken. Fife, has held the seat since first winning a by-election in 2012.