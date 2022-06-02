Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Canada

Ontario Election 2022: Song remains the same in Kitchener-Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 11:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario election 2022: Doug Ford to form majority government' Ontario election 2022: Doug Ford to form majority government
Ontario election 2022: Doug Ford to form majority government

Like most of Ontario, little changed in Kitchener-Waterloo on election night as three incumbent MPPs were re-elected while the fourth seat remained in the hands of the PCs.

Jess Dixon in Kitchener South Hespeler will be the only fresh face from the two cities headed to Queen’s Park.

Read more: Progressive Conservative candidate Brian Riddell elected in Cambridge

The prosecutor cruised to victory with NDP candidate Joanne Weston, a Waterloo Region District School Board trustee, finishing a distant second.

Over in Kitchener Conestoga, PC candidate Mike Harris had an easier night this time around, easily fending off a challenge by another WRDSB trustee, Karen Meissner who ran for the NDP.

Click to play video: 'Ontario Election 2022: Who could succeed Andrea Horwath as leader of the NDP?' Ontario Election 2022: Who could succeed Andrea Horwath as leader of the NDP?
Ontario Election 2022: Who could succeed Andrea Horwath as leader of the NDP?

There were some who believed the presence of Jim Karahalios, co-founder and leader of the Ontario Party, on the ballot might make the race close, but it did not make the difference.

Story continues below advertisement

Down In Kitchener Centre, Laura Mae Lindo was given a second tour of duty at Queen’s Park, finishing well ahead of Progressive Conservative Jim Schmidt.

Read more: Live Ontario election results 2022: Poll-by-poll riding vote map

Initially elected in 2018 as the city’s first Black MPP, Lindo was serveing as the Opposition Critic for Anti-Racism, and Colleges and Universities.

It was a similar story in Waterloo, where the area’s longest serving MPP, Catherine Fife (NDP), finished well ahead of Progressive Conservative Andrew Aitken. Fife, has held the seat since first winning a by-election in 2012.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagOntario Election tagOntario election 2022 tagKitchener Centre tagKitchener-Conestoga tagWaterloo election 2022 tagKitchener election 2022 tagWaterloo election results tagKitchener election results tagKitchener Hespeler tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers