Man given 16-month sentence for stabbing University of Alberta student at Edmonton LRT station

A man has received a 16-month sentence for stabbing a University of Alberta student at an Edmonton LRT station last spring, according to the defence lawyer in the case.

David Durocher pleaded guilty last October to aggravated assault in connection with an incident on April 24, 2021. He was charged for assaulting and stabbing a student getting off a train at the University LRT Station.

Police said the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. The student boarded a train at Corona Station and exited at University Station, where police said he was followed and verbally harassed by a man.

The victim was then assaulted and stabbed in the arm. The suspect fled the area but was arrested a short time later near University Avenue and 114 Street.

Following the incident, the victim said he hoped sharing his story would lead to more safety measures on Edmonton transit.

The victim, whose name Global News has agreed not to publish for his safety, said Thursday the sentence seems “irresponsible.”

“The sentencing seems like not enough to compensate my damages from those incidents,” he said.

“For me, there is no justice feeling, honestly, because it was (an) unprovoked attack.”

He said he needed seven stitches to close the stab wound. His physical wounds have healed, but he said the mental trauma continues to impact him. He said he’s still very vigilant in public.

“If I see someone yelling, speaking loudly or acting weirdly, I get very panicked easily because it’s just like a trauma for me. Those types of experiences are very unacceptable, especially in Canada,” said the student, who is originally from China.

While he is trying to forget what happened, he believes the city should do more to protect people who rely on transit.

In October, the Crown and defence in the case submitted a joint sentencing submission of 14-16 months in custody.

Durocher’s lawyer Olivia Manzer said her client was sentenced Thursday morning to 16 months. With credit for time served prior to his sentencing, Durocher has been released from custody.