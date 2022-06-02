‘Together Again’: Queen City Pride back with full-scale parade, concerts, ‘Tea’

Send this page to someone via email

Queen City Pride kicks off its 2022 schedule in Regina Friday morning, and it will look a lot like the popular festival used to before the pandemic began.

The theme for this year’s event, which will feature a full-scale parade and the return of Out in the Park, is “Together Again”.

“We want to respect the fact that there is still a pandemic, that there are people who aren’t comfortable going out in public or gathering in large groups,” Queen City Pride co-chair Dan Shier said Thursday.

“But we also wanted to use this as an opportunity to see each other again and celebrate in person.”

View image in full screen The route for this year’s parade has been updated. Queen City Pride

The ten-day schedule will feature drag shows, open mic nights, a film screening, a market and more.

A new event this year will be the Pride “Tea” Social, taking place Saturday June 4. A nod to the “tea dances” of the past, the event invites attendees to learn more about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and how it gathered when doing so in public wasn’t so easy.

“It brings back that tradition and will be happening at the Hotel Saskatchewan,” Shier said of the event. “It’s not technically a tea party but there will be tea and desserts and we’ll be sharing stories about gathering as a community and what it was like.”

Out in the Park, meanwhile, returns with a new location and new hours. Typically north of the lake, this year’s Out in the Park main stage will stand on the lawns next to the Queen’s gardens opposite the legislative building. Performances will continue until 11 p.m.

“Pride is just one of many movements we’re seeing today that are still very important,” Shier said. “It speaks to the need to continue to be resilient, and stand up for everyone who is equity-seeking and wanting to ensure life for everyone is fulfilling, accessible and enriching.”

A digital Pride guide can be found here.