Alberta expands contract with private lab DynaLIFE to open more centres

The Alberta government said Thursday a private laboratory service that collects blood and other samples for medical testing will be expanding its operations.
Health Minister Jason Copping says DynaLIFE Medical Labs, which already operates in Edmonton and some northern communities, will upgrade its facilities and open more service centres.
Copping says communities that can expect to see new labs in the summer include Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Okotoks, Strathmore and Cochrane.
He says the province is expanding its contract with the lab service because it is cost effective and there will be no job losses.
Alberta Health Services will continue providing lab services in small rural and remote communities.
The government says nearly 80 million lab tests are completed in the province every year.
David Shepherd, health critic for the Opposition NDP said Albertans can’t trust the UCP on the health file.
“The UCP cancelled the Edmonton Superlab in the midst of construction, stopping a state-of-the-art testing and research facility from being built here in Alberta.
“Albertans would have more testing capacity if the UCP had focused on strengthening and investing in our public healthcare system. Instead, they continue to undermine it by diverting public dollars to profitable companies and their shareholders.
“An NDP government will protect and strengthen public healthcare,” Shepherd said.
With files from Global News
Comments