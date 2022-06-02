Menu

Health

Alberta expands contract with private lab DynaLIFE to open more centres

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2022 1:13 pm
Click to play video: 'DynaLIFE signs contract with AHS to deliver community lab services across Alberta' DynaLIFE signs contract with AHS to deliver community lab services across Alberta
WATCH (Jan. 29, 2022): DynaLIFE medical labs will be expanding across the province. This comes as AHS and Alberta Precision Laboratories have reached an agreement for community lab services. As Nicole Stillger explains, there are concerns it's the wrong move at the wrong time – Jan 29, 2022

The Alberta government said Thursday a private laboratory service that collects blood and other samples for medical testing will be expanding its operations.

Read more: DynaLIFE signs contract with AHS to deliver community lab services across Alberta

Health Minister Jason Copping says DynaLIFE Medical Labs, which already operates in Edmonton and some northern communities, will upgrade its facilities and open more service centres.

Copping says communities that can expect to see new labs in the summer include Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Okotoks, Strathmore and Cochrane.

He says the province is expanding its contract with the lab service because it is cost effective and there will be no job losses.

Click to play video: 'Medical lab group concerned over superlab cancellation' Medical lab group concerned over superlab cancellation
Medical lab group concerned over superlab cancellation – Jul 24, 2019

Alberta Health Services will continue providing lab services in small rural and remote communities.

The government says nearly 80 million lab tests are completed in the province every year.

Read more: Alberta government agrees to $50M deal to take over medical lab services in 2022

David Shepherd, health critic for the Opposition NDP said Albertans can’t trust the UCP on the health file.

“The UCP cancelled the Edmonton Superlab in the midst of construction, stopping a state-of-the-art testing and research facility from being built here in Alberta.

Read more: Alberta government keeps promise to cancel construction of medical superlab

“Albertans would have more testing capacity if the UCP had focused on strengthening and investing in our public healthcare system. Instead, they continue to undermine it by diverting public dollars to profitable companies and their shareholders.

“An NDP government will protect and strengthen public healthcare,” Shepherd said.

Click to play video: 'DynaLIFE and AltaML digital pathology project aims for faster results, better outcomes for patients' DynaLIFE and AltaML digital pathology project aims for faster results, better outcomes for patients
DynaLIFE and AltaML digital pathology project aims for faster results, better outcomes for patients – Aug 13, 2019

With files from Global News

