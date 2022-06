Send this page to someone via email

Provincial officials will be speaking to media on Thursday morning following a flood tour of Manitoba’s Interlake region.

Transportation and infrastructure minister Doyle Piwniuk and his deputy, Sarah Thiele, will be joined by agriculture minister Derek Johnson at 11:30 a.m.

They will speak from Lakeside Road, north of Gimli, in an area hit hard by spring flooding.

