Cardston RCMP investigate attempted abduction of a woman

Police in southern Alberta are reporting an attempted abduction of a woman last month.
On Thursday, Cardston RCMP said they’re investigating the attempted abduction that occurred on May 17, 2022.
Around 5:10 p.m. then, police say the victim was approached by a man in front of the Cardston hospital, where he told her to get into his vehicle. The woman declined, yet he continued to follow her into Moses Lake, a nearby hamlet.
RCMP said once in Moses Lake, the suspect pulled in front of the victim and exited his vehicle. He then tried to force her into his vehicle; however, the female was able to get away and hide until the suspect left the area.
Police are now looking for a suspect described as six-foot-three-inches tall, 40-years-old, bald, no teeth, tattoos on both arms and potentially has blue eyes.
The suspect may have been driving a red Chevy Impala, potentially a 2012-2013 model.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Cardston RCMP at 403-653-4932. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or use their online portal.
