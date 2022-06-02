Ontario COVID numbers: 670 people in hospital, 119 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 670 people in hospital with COVID on Thursday, with 119 in intensive care.

This is down by 52 for hospitalizations and a decrease of eight for ICUs since the previous day as hospitals report updated figures from the weekend.

Last Thursday, there were 1,005 hospitalizations with 154 in ICU indicating a drop in figures week-over-week.

According to latest data for hospitalizations, 58 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 31 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,038 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,305,101.

The death toll in the province has risen to 13,267 from the previous day as two new virus-related deaths were added.

There are a total of 1,281,066 recoveries, which is around 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,478 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.3 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93.2 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 57 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.7 per cent with 36.3 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 15,179 doses in the last day.

The government said 10,783 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 4,511 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 7.2 per cent, down from 8.4 per cent reported a week ago.

