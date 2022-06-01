Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Okanagan Nation Alliance hosting annual Spirit of Syilx Youth Unity Run this weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 8:27 pm
The first run happened in 2008, and was initiated by Syilx youth to bring awareness of suicide and violence. View image in full screen
The first run happened in 2008, and was initiated by Syilx youth to bring awareness of suicide and violence. Submitted

An annual run encompassing nearly 300 kilometres in B.C.’s Southern Interior will take place this weekend.

The Okanagan Nation Alliance says the 14th annual Spirit of Syilx Unity run will start at the Kamloops Indian Residential School and end at the Syilx Indian Residential School monument on the Penticton Indian Band reserve.

The first run happened in 2008, and was initiated by Syilx youth to bring awareness of suicide and violence. This year’s run, June 3-5, will feature around 125 Syilx youth and members running 288 km.

Read more: OKIB’s newest gathering space opens in Vernon, B.C.

“The Syilx Okanagan Nation faces disproportionate levels of violence and suicide, alongside an opioid overdose crisis. This has been further compacted by severe environmental emergencies that have increased over the years,” the Okanagan Nation Alliance said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The Unity Run is one of the most impactful approaches the Nation has to addressing these issues collectively, used to raise awareness and education with all youth members, citizens and the public on issues of suicide and violence that continues to confront Syilx communities.”

More information about the run, including the daily schedule, can be found online.

Click to play video: 'OKIB officially opens Cultural Arbor in Vernon, B.C' OKIB officially opens Cultural Arbor in Vernon, B.C
OKIB officially opens Cultural Arbor in Vernon, B.C
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
penticton tagKamloops tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagBC Southern Interior tagKamloops Indian Residential School tagPenticton Indian Band tagOkanagan Nation Alliance tagONA tagSyilx tagSyilx Okanagan Nation tagSyilx youth run tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers