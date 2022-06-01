Flooding prompts changes to campground access in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Recent flooding has prompted a number changes to campground openings in Manitoba.

According to the province, campgrounds in Nopiming and Duck Mountain Provincial Parks are opening after the weather shut them down.

Tulabi Falls campground in Nopiming will open June 3 with some partial site closures including the walk-in backcountry sites and one yurt. Duck Mountain opens the same day with limited road access.

Provincial Road (PR) 314 remains closed through the park and all other campgrounds, trails and backcountry canoe routes remain closed.

Dauphin Lake Rainbow Beach Provincial Park is staying closed until at least June 9.

Vehicle access to Patricia Beach Provincial Park is closed and Boat launches are closed at Grand Beach, Winnipeg Beach and Watchorn provincial parks.

Nearly two-dozen Manitoba provincial campgrounds cancelling bookings due to wet weather – May 10, 2022

The closure and evacuation notice for the northern area of the Whiteshell remains in effect.

The province recommends all park visitors check www.manitoba511.ca to plan their route and potential detours.