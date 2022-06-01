Menu

Canada

Flooding prompts changes to campground access in Manitoba

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 7:23 pm
A washed-out bridge near Duck Mountain Provincial Park in Manitoba is shown in this undated photo. Many roads and bridges in the area have been severely damaged by flooding. View image in full screen
A washed-out bridge near Duck Mountain Provincial Park in Manitoba is shown in this undated photo. Many roads and bridges in the area have been severely damaged by flooding. CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dawn Dowsett

Recent flooding has prompted a number changes to campground openings in Manitoba.

According to the province, campgrounds in Nopiming and Duck Mountain Provincial Parks are opening after the weather shut them down.

Read more: Closures at Manitoba’s Whiteshell provincial park expanded as floodwaters rise

Tulabi Falls campground in Nopiming will open June 3 with some partial site closures including the walk-in backcountry sites and one yurt. Duck Mountain opens the same day with limited road access.

Provincial Road (PR) 314 remains closed through the park and all other campgrounds, trails and backcountry canoe routes remain closed.

Read more: Manitoba announces further campground closures due to flooding

Story continues below advertisement

Dauphin Lake Rainbow Beach Provincial Park is staying closed until at least June 9.

Vehicle access to Patricia Beach Provincial Park is closed and Boat launches are closed at Grand Beach, Winnipeg Beach and Watchorn provincial parks.

Click to play video: 'Nearly two-dozen Manitoba provincial campgrounds cancelling bookings due to wet weather' Nearly two-dozen Manitoba provincial campgrounds cancelling bookings due to wet weather
Nearly two-dozen Manitoba provincial campgrounds cancelling bookings due to wet weather – May 10, 2022

The closure and evacuation notice for the northern area of the Whiteshell remains in effect.

The province recommends all park visitors check www.manitoba511.ca to plan their route and potential detours.

