Crime

Spruce Grove man charged after motorcyclist seriously injured in hit and run

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 6:40 pm
The driver's side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. File/Global News

A 21-year-old Spruce Grove, Alta., man has been charged in relation to a hit and run west of Edmonton earlier this week.

At about 6:50 a.m. Monday, Parkland County RCMP responded to a hit-and-run collision between a motorcycle and a truck. It happened on Highway 44 on the overpass at Highway 16 near Acheson, Alta.

RCMP said the hit and run happened on the south side of the Highway 44 overpass at Highway 16. The truck then fled westbound on Highway 16 toward Spruce Grove, according to police.

Police said Monday the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim remained in hospital Wednesday in serious condition, according to the RCMP.

On Tuesday, RCMP put out a plea for the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle they believed to be involved in the hit and run.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, the RCMP said the driver of the truck was identified and he turned himself in to the Parkland RCMP.

Cameron Leslie Jones is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to remain at a collision where a person was injured and required assistance.

Jones was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Stony Plain on June 29.

