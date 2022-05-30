Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in hit and run west of Edmonton

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 11:47 am
The driver's side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. File/Global News

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday morning after a hit and run west of Edmonton.

At about 6:50 a.m., Parkland County RCMP responded to a hit-and-run collision between a motorcycle and a truck. It happened on Highway 44 on the overpass at Highway 16 near Acheson, Alta.

Police said the driver of the truck fled the scene.

Trending Stories

In a media release just before 9:30 a.m., RCMP said traffic was blocked on Highway 44 at Highway 16. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Traffic is expected to be affected for several hours while RCMP continue to investigate.

Traffic along Highway 16 has not been affected.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
