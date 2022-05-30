Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in hit and run west of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday morning after a hit and run west of Edmonton.

At about 6:50 a.m., Parkland County RCMP responded to a hit-and-run collision between a motorcycle and a truck. It happened on Highway 44 on the overpass at Highway 16 near Acheson, Alta.

Police said the driver of the truck fled the scene.

In a media release just before 9:30 a.m., RCMP said traffic was blocked on Highway 44 at Highway 16. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Traffic is expected to be affected for several hours while RCMP continue to investigate.

Traffic along Highway 16 has not been affected.

