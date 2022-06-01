Quebec monkeypox infections double in one week with 52 confirmed cases

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Health Department says 52 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the province.

Health officials said in a tweet late Wednesday the number of confirmed cases is as of Tuesday, up from 25 cases reported one week earlier.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that comes from the same family of viruses that causes smallpox, which the World Health Organization declared eradicated around the globe in 1980.

Monkeypox generally does not spread easily between people and is transmitted through prolonged close contact via respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or through contaminated clothes or bedding.

Health authorities say people who are suspected of having the virus, as well as those who live under the same roof, should isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

They should also wear a mask, cover their lesions and avoid sharing clothing, bedding or utensils with others.

The province began administering doses of the smallpox vaccine Imvamune last week, reserved for close contacts at high risk of developing the disease.