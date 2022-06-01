Menu

Health

Quebec monkeypox infections double in one week with 52 confirmed cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2022 6:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Monkeypox mortality rate unclear due to lack of surveillance in some countries: WHO' Monkeypox mortality rate unclear due to lack of surveillance in some countries: WHO
WATCH: On Wednesday, World Health Organization infectious disease epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said that due to a lack of surveillance in some countries, the mortality rate for monkeypox is unclear. The WHO is requesting countries increase their surveillance of these cases, and Van Kerkhove added there's "a lot" that could be done to better understand the illness.

Quebec’s Health Department says 52 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the province.

Health officials said in a tweet late Wednesday the number of confirmed cases is as of Tuesday, up from 25 cases reported one week earlier.

Read more: Montreal sauna suspected origin of Canada’s monkeypox outbreak: doctors

Monkeypox is a rare disease that comes from the same family of viruses that causes smallpox, which the World Health Organization declared eradicated around the globe in 1980.

Monkeypox generally does not spread easily between people and is transmitted through prolonged close contact via respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or through contaminated clothes or bedding.

Health authorities say people who are suspected of having the virus, as well as those who live under the same roof, should isolate.

Read more: Monkeypox won’t turn into pandemic, but many unknowns: WHO

They should also wear a mask, cover their lesions and avoid sharing clothing, bedding or utensils with others.

The province began administering doses of the smallpox vaccine Imvamune last week, reserved for close contacts at high risk of developing the disease.

Read more: Monkeypox in Africa: Why the continent is seeing an inequity in response

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
