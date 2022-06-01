South Okanagan racecar driver returning to home track

Send this page to someone via email

A South Okanagan racecar driver will soon be running laps on her home track this year.

This week, Sarah Cornett-Ching announced that she has partnered with a Penticton business to run five races at Penticton Speedway. The business, Simpson Racing Solutions, is an automotive performance shop, and Cornett-Ching will be racing in a late-model car.

Cornett-Ching may be a familiar name to automotive enthusiasts in B.C.’s Southern Interior. She left the Okanagan seven years ago to pursue her racing dream.

“I can’t express enough my excitement to come back to race at Penticton Speedway. The memories I have there are so special,” said Cornett-Ching.

Since her ARCA days, @scornettching started her own business. She's made me hats, hoodies, and she's been a good friend of mine since my days working in ARCA. I offered to do a hero card for her late model stuff, then life got busy for both of us. We'll get one made this year! pic.twitter.com/KnqkiAnfOj — Daniel Asher Racing Designs (@DanAsherDesigns) January 2, 2022

“Not just being at the track again, but having my dad shoulder to shoulder with me again is something you just can’t replicate.”

According to online racing information, Cornett-Ching participated in 28 races over two seasons in the Arca Menard’s Series.

In 2015, at the age of 24, she raced in all 20 events, completing 2,524 laps. She scored five top-10 finishes and earned a seventh-place ranking. The following year, she was in eight of 20 races, finishing 22nd. In those two same years she raced in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Division, when she took part in eight total races.

In 2018 and 2019, she competed in the Cars Late Model Stock Tour, managing just three races. Last year, she took part in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series.

Cornett-Ching will be racing at Penticton Speedway on June 18, July 30-31, Sept. 10 and Oct. 2.

