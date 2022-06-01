Menu

Canada

South Okanagan racecar driver returning to home track

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 6:44 pm
Sarah Cornett-Ching says she’s partnered with a Penticton business that will see her race five times at Penticton Speedway this year. View image in full screen
Sarah Cornett-Ching says she’s partnered with a Penticton business that will see her race five times at Penticton Speedway this year. Submitted

A South Okanagan racecar driver will soon be running laps on her home track this year.

This week, Sarah Cornett-Ching announced that she has partnered with a Penticton business to run five races at Penticton Speedway. The business, Simpson Racing Solutions, is an automotive performance shop, and Cornett-Ching will be racing in a late-model car.

Read more: Summerland race car driver starts season in Connecticut

Cornett-Ching may be a familiar name to automotive enthusiasts in B.C.’s Southern Interior. She left the Okanagan seven years ago to pursue her racing dream.

“I can’t express enough my excitement to come back to race at Penticton Speedway. The memories I have there are so special,” said Cornett-Ching.

“Not just being at the track again, but having my dad shoulder to shoulder with me again is something you just can’t replicate.”

According to online racing information, Cornett-Ching participated in 28 races over two seasons in the Arca Menard’s Series.

In 2015, at the age of 24, she raced in all 20 events, completing 2,524 laps. She scored five top-10 finishes and earned a seventh-place ranking. The following year, she was in eight of 20 races, finishing 22nd. In those two same years she raced in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Division, when she took part in eight total races.

In 2018 and 2019, she competed in the Cars Late Model Stock Tour, managing just three races. Last year, she took part in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series.

Cornett-Ching will be racing at Penticton Speedway on June 18, July 30-31, Sept. 10 and Oct. 2.

