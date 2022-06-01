Former Quebec premier Jacques Parizeau honoured with statue at National Assembly

Send this page to someone via email

A statue of former Parti Québécois (PQ) premier Jacques Parizeau was unveiled outside the National Assembly building Wednesday.

Parizeau, who made independence the fight of his political career, was premier from September 1994 until he resigned after suffering a narrow defeat in the Oct. 30, 1995, sovereignty referendum.

A senior civil servant in the 1960s, Parizeau helped establish the Caisse de dépot et placement du Québec, the province’s pension fund manager, before entering politics and serving as finance minister in the government of René Lévesque from 1976 to 1984.

He left the party when the PQ took a chance on supporting federalism but made a comeback as PQ leader in 1988, winning the 1994 election with the aim of achieving sovereignty.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec releases English version of 1995 Parizeau speech prepped for Yes win

He announced his resignation the day after the 1995 referendum defeat, which he blamed on money and ethnic votes in a referendum-night speech.

Parizeau remained a spiritual leader of the sovereigntist movement and a spoilsport for the Parti Québécois with his unexpected interventions before his death on June 1, 2015.

The imposing bronze work by Montreal sculptors Jules Lasalle and Annick Bourgeau faces Jacques-Parizeau Street in Quebec City and was created through a $120,000 fundraising campaign.