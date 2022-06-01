Menu

Politics

Former Quebec premier Jacques Parizeau honoured with statue at National Assembly

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2022 4:23 pm
The statue of late Quebec premier Jacques Parizeau is unveiled during a ceremony Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. From the left, Quebec Solidaire Leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Lisette Lapointe, wife of Jacques Parizeau, House Speaker Francois Paradis, Quebec Liberal Party representative Christine St-Pierre and Parti Quebecois Leader Joel Arseneau. View image in full screen
A statue of former Parti Québécois (PQ) premier Jacques Parizeau was unveiled outside the National Assembly building Wednesday.

Parizeau, who made independence the fight of his political career, was premier from September 1994 until he resigned after suffering a narrow defeat in the Oct. 30, 1995, sovereignty referendum.

A senior civil servant in the 1960s, Parizeau helped establish the Caisse de dépot et placement du Québec, the province’s pension fund manager, before entering politics and serving as finance minister in the government of René Lévesque from 1976 to 1984.

He left the party when the PQ took a chance on supporting federalism but made a comeback as PQ leader in 1988, winning the 1994 election with the aim of achieving sovereignty.

He announced his resignation the day after the 1995 referendum defeat, which he blamed on money and ethnic votes in a referendum-night speech.

Parizeau remained a spiritual leader of the sovereigntist movement and a spoilsport for the Parti Québécois with his unexpected interventions before his death on June 1, 2015.

The imposing bronze work by Montreal sculptors Jules Lasalle and Annick Bourgeau faces Jacques-Parizeau Street in Quebec City and was created through a $120,000 fundraising campaign.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
