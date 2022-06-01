House, cars hit by gunfire in St. Catharines residential neighbourhood

Niagara Police (NRPS) say a house and two cars were damaged when shots were fired in St. Catharines early Tuesday.
Investigators say four to six rounds were discharged in a residential area near on Vansickle Road near McCaffrey Crescent around 2 a.m. on May 31.
No one was injured in the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives are seeking information from the public.
Tips can be called into NRPS or Crime Stoppers of Niagara
