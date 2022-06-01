Menu

Crime

House, cars hit by gunfire in St. Catharines residential neighbourhood

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 4:25 pm
Niagara Police believe a home and two cars were hit by gunfire early on May 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Police believe a home and two cars were hit by gunfire early on May 31, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Police (NRPS) say a house and two cars were damaged when shots were fired in St. Catharines early Tuesday.

Investigators say four to six rounds were discharged in a residential area near on Vansickle Road near McCaffrey Crescent around 2 a.m. on May 31.

Read more: Hamilton men charged in mid-May shots-fired incident in Port Colborne, Ont.: police

No one was injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are seeking information from the public.

Tips can be called into NRPS or Crime Stoppers of Niagara

