Canada

Residential school survivors tell bishops their expectations of Pope Francis’ visit

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2022 3:35 pm
Assembly of First Nations former chief Phil Fontaine, center, stands outside St. Peter's Square at the end of a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Residential school survivors met with Roman Catholic bishops Wednesday to discuss what they expect from Pope Francis’ visit to Canada next month. View image in full screen
Assembly of First Nations former chief Phil Fontaine, center, stands outside St. Peter's Square at the end of a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Residential school survivors met with Roman Catholic bishops Wednesday to discuss what they expect from Pope Francis’ visit to Canada next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Medichini

Residential school survivors met with Roman Catholic bishops today to discuss what they expect from Pope Francis’s visit to Canada next month.

The meeting followed two days of talks among some members of the National Indian Residential School Circle of Survivors about the visit and reconciliation with the church.

Read more: Pope Francis apologizes for residential schools at Vatican: ‘I ask for God’s forgiveness’

Ken Young, the former Assembly of First Nations regional chief for Manitoba, says he was satisfied with the Pope’s apology for the church’s role in residential schools in Rome earlier this year.

Click to play video: 'Pope felt ‘strong shame’ for church’s role in residential schools, MMF president says' Pope felt ‘strong shame’ for church’s role in residential schools, MMF president says
Pope felt ‘strong shame’ for church’s role in residential schools, MMF president says – Apr 21, 2022

Young says he has hope the pontiff will also say the right thing when he comes to Canada.

Read more: What led to the historic papal apology? How the Catholic Church has changed its tone

The group of residential school survivors wants the papal visit expanded to more locations beyond the scheduled stops in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during the trip from July 24 to July 29.

Richard Smith, the archbishop of Edmonton, says the bishops of Canada are committed to work with survivors and all Indigenous people during the visit and moving forward.

Click to play video: 'Residential school survivor surprised by Pope’s apology' Residential school survivor surprised by Pope’s apology
Residential school survivor surprised by Pope’s apology – Apr 1, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
