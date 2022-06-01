Severe thunderstorm warning issued for London and Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for London and Middlesex County with Environment Canada calling for heavy rain, strong gusts, and possible nickle-sized hail in the region.

The agency initially issued a severe thunderstorm watch around 1 p.m., but later upgraded it to a warning about 20 minutes later.

In an update posted at 2:16 p.m., Environment Canada said the storms were tracking east at between 60 and 80 km/h, located from near Rodney to east of Oil Springs, and from St. Thomas to Welland.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the advisory said.

“Locally heavy rain is also possible. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.”

A deadly and destructive thunderstorm which rolled through southern Ontario on May 21 produced two EF1-rated tornadoes within London’s city limits. No injuries were reported.

Updated weather advisories can be found on Environment Canada’s website.