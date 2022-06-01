Grand River Transit bus gets special wrap to mark Pride Month

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region has unveiled a specially designed wrap that has been placed on a Grand River Transit bus to mark Pride Month.

The region says the new wrap is “a symbol of GRT’s ongoing commitment to providing welcoming and inclusive spaces for all riders and staff.”

It is expected to appear on different routes throughout Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge during the month of June.

“Transit is an important community service and that means we need to make sure everyone feels welcome on our buses and trains,” Neil Malcolm, acting director of transit services for the region, stated.

“While we celebrate the diversity of our staff and community everyday, June provides a welcome opportunity to remind everyone we’re proud to be a part of their journey.”

Happy Pride! We’re thrilled to unveil our special Pride bus wrap. The Pride bus will be heading out on different routes across the Region of Waterloo during the month of June! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🖤🤎🤍 pic.twitter.com/NALm78l8og — Grand River Transit (@GRT_ROW) June 1, 2022