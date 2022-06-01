Menu

Canada

Grand River Transit bus gets special wrap to mark Pride Month

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 11:58 am
The Ride with Pride bus will appear on routes across the tri-cities over the month of June. View image in full screen
The Ride with Pride bus will appear on routes across the tri-cities over the month of June. @GRT_ROW / Twitter

Waterloo Region has unveiled a specially designed wrap that has been placed on a Grand River Transit bus to mark Pride Month.

The region says the new wrap is “a symbol of GRT’s ongoing commitment to providing welcoming and inclusive spaces for all riders and staff.”

Read more: How the 2SLGBTQQIA+ term can be both helpful and harmful

It is expected to appear on different routes throughout Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge during the month of June.

“Transit is an important community service and that means we need to make sure everyone feels welcome on our buses and trains,” Neil Malcolm, acting director of transit services for the region, stated.

Read more: Global’s Inside Pride explores issues inside the 2SGBTQQIA+ community

“While we celebrate the diversity of our staff and community everyday, June provides a welcome opportunity to remind everyone we’re proud to be a part of their journey.”

