Woman dead after being gored by bison, tossed 10 feet in the air at Yellowstone park

A 25-year-old woman visiting Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison and thrown into the air Monday morning, park officials said. Several news outlets reported that the woman later died of her injuries.

The unnamed woman was hiking through Yellowstone when she approached a bison near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, which is just north of the Old Faithful geyser.

Park regulations mandate that visitors stay more than 25 yards away from bison. The woman, who was visiting from Grove City, Ohio, got within 10 feet of the animal.

The bison impaled the woman and threw her 10 feet into the air, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

The woman suffered a puncture wound and other injuries and was rushed to the hospital by park emergency responders. The Grove City resident died from her injuries but it’s unclear if she died in hospital or at the scene.

Two other people were nearby and within 25 yards of the same bison. The release did not specify if they sustained any injuries.

Park officials said that wildlife in Yellowstone are, as the name suggests, wild — and can be erratic and dangerous when approached.

“Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans,” the press release said.

Bison are the largest mammals in North America, can reach speeds of 35 mph (about 56 km/h) when charging, and are able to jump several feet. About 2,300 to 5,500 bison live in Yellowstone.

“This is the first reported incident in 2022 of a visitor threatening a bison (getting too close to the animal) and the bison responding to the threat by goring the individual,” park officials stated.

The incident is still being investigated and no other information was made available.

View image in full screen This infographic by the National Park Service shows the distance at which people should stay in order to remain safe around wildlife. National Park Service

People must stay at least 25 yards away from large animals like bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

The park warns visitors to give animals plenty of space when they approach more developed areas such as campsites, trails, boardwalks, and parking lots. If an animal is in your path, they advise turning around and going the other way to avoid a close interaction.

