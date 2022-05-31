Police seek man wanted in connection with robbery at Toronto’s Dundas Station

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on May 29, officers received a report of a robbery at Dundas Station.

Police said a man was assaulted by another unknown man.

According to police, the victim suffered injuries to his face and was taken to hospital.

Officers are now searching for 33-year-old Nathaneal Butler-Robinson, of no fixed address.

Police said he is wanted for robbery.

Toronto Police / Handout

According to police, Butler-Robinson has a “noticeable” scar on his chin.

Police said the accused is also wanted for two “unrelated matters.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.