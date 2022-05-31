Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek man wanted in connection with robbery at Toronto’s Dundas Station

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 8:06 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on May 29, officers received a report of a robbery at Dundas Station.

Police said a man was assaulted by another unknown man.

According to police, the victim suffered injuries to his face and was taken to hospital.

Read more: Toronto police seek suspect after man robbed at Dundas Station

Officers are now searching for 33-year-old Nathaneal Butler-Robinson, of no fixed address.

Police said he is wanted for robbery.

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto. Toronto Police / Handout

According to police, Butler-Robinson has a “noticeable” scar on his chin.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police said the accused is also wanted for two “unrelated matters.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate violent night in Toronto’s Woodbine Beach Park' Police investigate violent night in Toronto’s Woodbine Beach Park
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagRobbery tagTPS tagRobbery suspect tagrobbery investigation tagDundas Station tagDundas Subway Station tagrobbery investigation toronto tagdundas station robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers